WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. 1,359,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.39. The firm has a market cap of $277.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

