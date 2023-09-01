WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 790.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Ryder System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of R stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. 103,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,573. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.
In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $673,048.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,350.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,337. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
