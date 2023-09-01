WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 291,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.