WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 272.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,632 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Radian Group worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232,512 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,455 shares of company stock worth $899,342 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Radian Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 202,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,068. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

