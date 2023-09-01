WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Marten Transport by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 28.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 57,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.