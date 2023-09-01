WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,921 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of NMI worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NMI by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of NMI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 30.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 78,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,284. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

