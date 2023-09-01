WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of POR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.91. 129,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,583. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

