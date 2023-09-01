WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,136 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NewMarket by 501.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 20.3% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in NewMarket by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.8 %

NEU traded up $3.53 on Friday, hitting $473.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,041. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.39. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $473.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.56.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.