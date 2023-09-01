WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,128 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 426,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

