WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 86.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 19.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 376,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.93.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

