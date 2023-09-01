WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 168 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.55. 304,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $157.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.