WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,784 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.38. 24,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,935. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

