WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,771 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 148.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $86,216,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 87,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Biogen stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.38. 97,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.23 and a 200 day moving average of $283.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.42 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. Biogen’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

