WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 834 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Rogers worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rogers by 11,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Trading Up 1.9 %

ROG stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,468. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $258.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

