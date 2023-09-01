WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $111.92. 134,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,046. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.86. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock worth $5,310,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

