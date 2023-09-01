WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $964.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $48.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in WPP by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WPP by 51.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in WPP by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

