WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WW. UBS Group upped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ WW opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.79. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WW International by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

