Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,319,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,485,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

