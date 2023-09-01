Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Errol G. Samuelson Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

