Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Purchases $150,150.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

