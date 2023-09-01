Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.43.

Get Zoetis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.86. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.