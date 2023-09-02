1,038 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSS stock opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

