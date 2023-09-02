12,846 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chegg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

