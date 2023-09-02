14,947 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $4,932,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Insider Activity

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,116 shares of company stock worth $1,798,082. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

