2,276 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. 27,701,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

