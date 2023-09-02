28,100 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Bought by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,000. KLA accounts for 4.0% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.02. The stock had a trading volume of 657,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.43. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
