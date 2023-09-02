2,880 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Bought by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Motco purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.52. 2,321,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,285. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

