299 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $710.78 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $741.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

