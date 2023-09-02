53,875 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,210,000 after purchasing an additional 329,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

