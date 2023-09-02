5,427 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

