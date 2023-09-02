56,383 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

