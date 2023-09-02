806 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $156.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

