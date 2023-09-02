AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.20. 3,357,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

