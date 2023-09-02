AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,357,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,526. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

