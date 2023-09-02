Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABCM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair cut Abcam from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. Abcam has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abcam by 618.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

