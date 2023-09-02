aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $198.41 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $198.41 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,487,667 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

