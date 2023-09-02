Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.47

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.47 and traded as high as C$59.29. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$59.03, with a volume of 22,745 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFN shares. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$78.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.94.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.54.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$390.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 5.6127168 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

