Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ALHC opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The business had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 271,580 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 41.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

