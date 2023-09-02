Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

