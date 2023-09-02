Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.9 %

GPC traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 575,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,991. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.47. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.