Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,443 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $188,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $265,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,741. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

