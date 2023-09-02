Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 164,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

