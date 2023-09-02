Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 76.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 1,349,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,301. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

