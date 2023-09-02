Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,573,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Riskified by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riskified by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 52,004 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 566,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,740. The firm has a market cap of $821.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.20. Riskified Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

