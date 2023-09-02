Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 4,469 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 704,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,414. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,480 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.