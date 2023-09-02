American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.62. 2,195,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.99. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.