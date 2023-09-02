Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $256.71. 1,350,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

