Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at $95,032,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at $95,032,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $765,729.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,054.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,119 shares of company stock valued at $16,443,449 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

