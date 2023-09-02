Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Apogee Enterprises worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

APOG stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meghan Marie Elliott sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,727 shares of company stock valued at $934,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

