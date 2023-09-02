Ark (ARK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.14 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $49.74 million and $6.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009316 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002659 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002238 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001545 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,331,888 coins and its circulating supply is 175,332,668 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

